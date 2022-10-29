IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned more than 25 indictments, primarily in drug cases. The charges likely won’t end up in prison time, but with treatment.
Russell Wayne Cox, 47, of County Road 14, Pedro, was charged with possession of drugs, aggravated possession of meth and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody A. McNeely, 27, of County Road 56, South Point, was charged with assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Bruce L. Marsh, 62, of Township Road 100, Chesapeake, was charged with trespass in a habitation and menacing.
Aaron L. McBrown, 37, of the 200 block of 9th Avenue West, Huntington, was charged with failure to appear.
Christopher L. Vidoni, 54, of Roosevelt Court, Portsmouth, was charged with failure to appear.
Roy N. Sprouse, 45, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was charged with failure to appear.
Kendrick D. Jones, 41, of Clements Drive, Ashland, was charged with arson.
Eithan P. Taylor, 20, of Township Road 179, Ironton, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Bryce A. Butcher, 26, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, was charged with possession of heroin and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Joshua R. Coffman, 33, of the 200 block of West 7th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and receiving stolen property.
Robert L. Davaney Jr., 35, of Riveria Drive, Lesage, was charged with failure to appear.
Amy Jo Dooley, 41, of Amanda Boulevard, Russell, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Jessica L. Malone, 22, of Fort Pierce, Florida, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Rebecca A. Allen, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Steven M. Stapleton, 43, of Ohio 243, Chesapeake, was charged with vandalism and theft.
Vanessa D. McDowell, 41, of Denton, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Lori Frances Delong, 46, of the 2300 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of cocaine.
Tara Dawn Ralph, 48, of Greenfield, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Rusty L. Avery, 49, of Susan Court, Ironton, was charged with vandalism and theft.
Steven A. Smith, 35, of Paint Horse Drive, Greenup, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Brittany N. Sparks, 36, of Private Drive 135, Proctorville, was charged with theft.
Jesse J. Bentley, 45, of Township Road 1430, South Point, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Kerry Ann Dillon, 33, of Mobley Road, Patriot, Ohio, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Pamela R. Gibson, 54, of County Road 1, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Amber Danielle Hankins, 35, of Township Road 1019, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Jaclyn D. Dillon, 43, of Township Road 1407, South Point, was charged with deception to obtain a dangerous drug.
Kenneth L. Kennedy Jr., 52, of the 1000 block of 3rd Street West, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Kailah D. Douglas, 40, of County Road 5, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.