In this photo provided by WSAZ, people stand behind caution tape as they look at a press box that partially collapsed at the softball field at Wayne High School in Wayne W.Va., Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Jacob Innis/WSAZ via AP)
WAYNE — One Wayne Middle School softball player has been admitted to a local hospital and several others were injured following the collapse of a press box at Wayne High School softball field during a middle school tournament Saturday afternoon.
The player's mother said on social media that she was in noncritical condition at this time, but was being admitted for injuries sustained during the accident.
Emergency crews from Wayne, Ceredo and Prichard responded to the scene where two players were transported by helicopter, three adults were transported by ambulance and four others by their parents.
The others injured were cared for and released following the collapse. One player will be additionally evaluated for a concussion before being released to play sports again according to the same parent.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander, who was called to the scene following the incident, said to his knowledge there were three Wayne Middle School students and one adult upstairs in the box while more players and adults were below the area in which the floor collapsed.
The cause of the collapse is uncertain at this time and is being investigated.
"We will be taking the proper steps to look into the cause of the floor giving way, but at this time we are more concerned with our students and making sure of their well-being," he said. "Right now our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved as well as family and friends."
