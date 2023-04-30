The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — One Wayne Middle School softball player has been admitted to a local hospital and several others were injured following the collapse of a press box at Wayne High School softball field during a middle school tournament Saturday afternoon.

The player's mother said on social media that she was in noncritical condition at this time, but was being admitted for injuries sustained during the accident.

