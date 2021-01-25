The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Several people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Delores Chaney, 55, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was set at $5,000.

Scottie Allen Jenkins, 39, was jailed at 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle and destruction of property. Bond was not set.

Paul Jason Mcmaster, 35, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting, burglary and fraud. Bond was set at $47,000.

Andrew Messinger, 35, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with nighttime burglary. Bond was set at $20,000.

Eric Tyler Ward, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with child neglect with risk of injury and DUI with a minor in the vehicle. Bond was set at $28,000.

Jeffrey Lee Davis, 34, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with petit larceny and burglary. Bond was not set.

Ricky Allen Buchanan, 39, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.

Giles Lee Hysell, 42, was jailed at 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with capias. Bond was not set.

James Morgan Powell, 30, was jailed at 10:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with battery, disarm or attempt to disarm law enforcement, obstructing and DUI. Bond was not set.

Makaila Rayne Leggett, 22, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,012.

Kala Justice-Irene Sothen, 27, was jailed at 5:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County arrested her on a warrant and charged her with an attempt to commit a felony. No bond had been set as of Sunday afternoon.

