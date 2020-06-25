HUNTINGTON — Seniors across the Tri-State and beyond will get their long-awaited commencement ceremonies this week as 14 area high schools are scheduled to host graduation events beginning Thursday.
Five local schools will conduct the ceremonies at Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University. The seniors at Huntington High School will kick off the string of events at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Cabell Midland will hold its ceremony 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, while Spring Valley (10 a.m.), Fairland (2 p.m.) and Wayne (6 p.m.) high schools will hold their events at “the Joan” Saturday, June 27.
The graduating seniors went through rehearsals at the location in the days leading up to the ceremonies. The stadium became a popular option for schools with larger populations who did not wish to limit attendance by holding the ceremonies on their own campuses.
Other schools will celebrate their senior classes’ big day on their own campuses, many of which have moved the event outdoors to football fields.
Tolsia High School will hold its commencement at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, on the school football field, having chosen that location rather than relocating it to Huntington. Buffalo High School in Putnam County will have its ceremony on the school’s football field beginning 7 p.m. Thursday.
Poca (school field, 7 p.m.) and Lincoln County high schools (Lions Club Field, 7:30 p.m.) will conduct their ceremonies Friday, June 26. Hannan High School will hold its graduation at 11 a.m. Saturday on the school football field.
Grace Christian School will hold a graduation ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Grace Gospel Church in Huntington, with attendance limited to 10 guests per family.
Winfield plans to hold graduation at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Hurricane will use the same facility at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29.