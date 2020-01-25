HUNTINGTON — Several individuals were sentenced to federal prison time this week after admitting to various drug offenses in the Huntington and Mason County areas.
Tremayne Swanson, aka Polo, 28, was sentenced to serve one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Swanson admitted to conspiring with George Lockhart to sell heroin and fentanyl in Huntington between December 2018 and May 2019.
Lockhart previously admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019 he conspired with other individuals to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington. Lockhart admitted other individuals sold drugs for him at his direction. He also admitted to possessing a firearm during a search warrant in May 2019.
He was prohibited by federal law to possess a firearm because he had been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in January 2011. He faces 30 years in prison at his April sentencing.
Johnny Belcher Jr., 35, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve three years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Belcher previously admitted that on July 17, 2019, an officer with the Huntington Police Department found approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets. Belcher told the officers the substance was “ice.”
Walter Ray Cavender, 50, of Leon, West Virginia, was sentenced to serve nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Cavender previously admitted that on May 16, 2018, officers served a search warrant at his home on Evans Road in Leon. At the time they served the search warrant, Cavender had approximately 300 grams of methamphetamine in his home, which he intended to sell. He also had digital scales and approximately $1,300 in cash. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.
All these defendants were convicted in unrelated cases.