HUNTINGTON — Several individuals were sentenced to federal prison this week after admitting to committing various drug crimes throughout Huntington.
Amanda Layne, 41, was sentenced to serve one year and six months in prison after she pleaded guilty to selling heroin. She will also have to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her sentence.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Layne admitted she sold 10 grams of heroin Aug. 30, 2018, to a confidential informant in the 100 block of Lawson Avenue in Huntington. She also admitted officers found 114 grams of heroin in her home, which she had intended to sell for money.
Kaley Elizabeth Bowen, 29, was sentenced to serve one year and three months in prison after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine base and marijuana.
According to Stuart, Bowen admitted that in 2015, Huntington Police officers came to her home in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue on a call surrounding a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, they found the defendant in the home, along with several items consistent with drug distribution. During the search officers seized about 300 grams of heroin, 27 grams of cocaine base and 155 grams of marijuana.
Tevin Robinson, 26, of Detroit, was sentenced to serve one year in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and Xanax. Robinson admitted that in April 2017 he came to Huntington with the intent to distribute the two drugs, Stuart said.
He was caught when officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was a passenger in on Interstate 64. Officers found more than 200 oxycodone pills and 53 Xanax pills.
Milik Robinson, 23, of Pontiac, Michigan, was sentenced to serve three years and 10 months in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine. As part of his plea, Robinson admitted he sold an ounce of meth to a confidential informant behind a home in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.