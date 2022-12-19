IRONTON — Several people were sentenced to prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for violating community control sanctions.
Thomas Clay, 39, of Jenkins Road, Patriot, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions (probation) and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
In an unrelated case, Michael Ramsey, 38, of Township Road 337, Kitts Hill, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
In other cases:
Shannon Badalamenti, 44, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to seven months in prison.
Jamie Welch, 38, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Aaron McBrown, 37, of the 200 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. Bond was set at $50,000.
Phillip Fox, 62, of Lesage, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and was ordered to get an assessment to determine if he needed treatment.
Susan McCann, 35, of the 200 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to drug possession. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Justin Carter, 33, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He was released on a $15,000 bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get inpatient treatment.
Joseph Hoover, 47, of Washington Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs and was ordered to get inpatient treatment.
