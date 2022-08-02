That’s a sharp increase from July 2021, when the state collected $277.68 million.
Fiscal year 2023 began July 1, and included a $69.5 million loan Gov. Jim Justice took to make sure the state had cash on hand until revenues were collected for the first month of the fiscal year. State law provides the governor take out such a loan at the beginning of the fiscal year, and the loan has to be paid back by Sept. 1.
The Rainy Day Fund, as of Tuesday, contains a little more than $887.35 million after the $69.5 million withdrawal.
A little more than 42% of the revenue for July was revenue from the state’s personal income tax, keeping in step with the overall budget. The personal income tax accounted for 42.5% of the state’s total revenue for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.
The state collected $161.223 million in revenue from the personal income tax, an increase from last year when the state collected $141.78 million.
The state far exceeded its expectations for severance tax revenue — to the tune of $51 million.
The state collected $54.64 million in coal severance tax against a $3 million projection for the month.
The $54 million collected in July accounts for 22% of the total revenue the state is expected to collect for fiscal year 2023.
Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchlow have told lawmakers while the revenue collection for severance taxes are good, they are reliant on a boom in the natural gas market.
They have warned lawmakers not to make fiscal decisions based on severance revenues since they aren’t a predictable or reliable source of income.
The severance tax estimate for July came in under the actual severance revenue the state collected in July 2021, which was $3.42 million. Justice’s estimate for July 2022 was $3 million.
The state collected $161.22 million in sales and service taxes in July. Those taxes collected in July account for sales and services rendered during the month of June.
Justice issued a statement Tuesday about the revenue numbers.
“I know it sounds like a broken record at this point, but now that we have this state’s economic engine going in the right direction, we have a lot of good news to report,” he said in the release.
The state experienced a $1.3 billion revenue surplus in fiscal year 2022.
Justice used that surplus as a catalyst to call the Legislature into a special session to consider a 10% cut to the state’s personal income tax rate.
Justice’s measure ultimately died when the Senate didn’t take up the bill after the House of Delegates adopted it.
Senate leaders prefer a plan that would reduce the state’s business and inventory and certain property taxes. Once those reductions are realized and the state meets certain economic thresholds, the Senate plan would provide an automatic reduction in the state’s personal income tax.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.