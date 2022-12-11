HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will meet Monday to continue discussions of upgrades to the existing public sanitary sewage system.
Two ordinances currently under consideration by the City Council include authorizing construction of improvements to the sewer system and increasing rates for sewer customers. At its meeting on Nov. 28, the council heard the first reading of the proposals and approved refinancing a sewer bond worth about $6.2 million that supported past capital improvements.
The ordinances are now on second reading, with a public hearing regarding the proposals simultaneously set with Monday’s council meeting at 7:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.
The Huntington Sanitary Board has said the upgrades would bring into compliance “a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations.” The cost estimate is $200 million.
Plans include separating stormwater and sewer lines along 3rd and 5th avenues, reducing flooding risk and improving public safety, as well as increasing overall system capacity. Two pumping stations, located on 4th and 13th streets — through which 80% of the sewer system flows — also need extensive renovations.
Federal and state grants and loans, including American Rescue Plan Act funds, will pay for the vast majority of the improvements, but consumers will take the rest of the burden.
If approved, the rate increases will be staggered monthly over the next four years.
Currently, the average Huntington customer uses 3,152 gallons with a monthly bill of $26.96. Monthly increases for average customers would be $8.18 for the first year, followed by $5.38, $8.02 and $13.58.
In addition to Huntington, the Huntington Sanitary Board supports Kenova, Ceredo, Spring Valley Public Service District, Northern Wayne Public Service District and Pea Ridge Public Service District.
Also on second reading is an ordinance that would convey the former National Guard armory in West Huntington to the Huntington Building Commission. By taking control of the armory, the commission will be able to finance the remodeling and construction at the site, which will become the new location of the city’s municipal garage, among other things.
The project will also free up other city property to be used by Huntington Police Department’s Forensic Unit. The current municipal garage is expected to be demolished.
The council will also consider a resolution to allow the mayor to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Thundercloud Inc. to provide access to the public right-of-way for the installation of fiber optic cable in the city.
Resolutions for appointments to the Municipal Service Fees Appeal Board and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, among other matters, will also be discussed at Monday’s meeting.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
