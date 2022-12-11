The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Huntington City Hall.jpg

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will meet Monday to continue discussions of upgrades to the existing public sanitary sewage system.

Two ordinances currently under consideration by the City Council include authorizing construction of improvements to the sewer system and increasing rates for sewer customers. At its meeting on Nov. 28, the council heard the first reading of the proposals and approved refinancing a sewer bond worth about $6.2 million that supported past capital improvements.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.