HUNTINGTON — Several items are on the agenda for Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting.
Council members will convene at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, after a work session that begins at 6:45 p.m.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 1:29 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Several items are on the agenda for Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting.
Council members will convene at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, after a work session that begins at 6:45 p.m.
An ordinance for a $6.2 million sewer bond is up for a third reading during the meeting. City Council members have previously discussed the bond, as well as plans to upgrade the existing sewer system and infrastructure, in other meetings.
A resolution to authorize refunding the sewer bond anticipation note is also on the agenda and will be discussed in Monday’s Administration and Finance Committee meeting.
Some ordinances will have a first reading in front of the City Council. Two are related to the city’s sewer system.
The first would authorize improvements to the city’s sewer system.
The second would approve rate increases for sewer customers.
Another ordinance to get a first reading during Monday’s meeting would pay the way for renovations on two city facilities if approved.
The Administration and Finance Committee reviewed the ordinance during its last meeting. There, Comptroller Rick Montgomery said the ordinance would convey the Armory on Virginia Avenue and the Public Works building on 3rd Avenue West to the Huntington Building Commission, leasing the buildings to the primary government, and allow revenue bonds to be issued by the building commission to pay for renovations.
The buildings will be used as a municipal garage and police forensic facilities.
The City Council will consider several resolutions Monday. Two resolutions would authorize agreements with two unions, Local 598, Council 77, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO and the Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Goldstar Lodge No. 65.
Both of these items were reviewed by the Administration and Finance Committee. In that meeting, City Manager Hank Dial said Public Works employees voted to accept their contract and the FOP members voted unanimously to accept theirs.
Another resolution would adjust pay grades for noncontractual employees. Dial said in the committee meeting the pay matches the AFSCME contract.
The City Council will also consider a resolution to authorize paying attorney fees as part of a settlement with City of Huntington firefighters. Earlier this year, City Council members voted to settle a lawsuit with the firefighters regarding holiday pay.
Other resolutions include authorizing the fall street paving program and setting a public hearing for creating a tax increment financing (TIF) district in Highlawn.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.