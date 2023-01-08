CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Sewer rates for more than 5,000 Union-Rome sewer district customers could more than double by 2028 under a rate schedule established by Aqua Water.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved an assets purchase agreement last month with Aqua Water, which provides water to customers in the Chesapeake and Burlington areas.
The sewer plant, sewer lines and pump stations would be sold for $25.5 million. The assets purchase agreement is to be finalized sometime around June, officials said earlier.
The county owes about $20 million in bonds and needs another $12 million in improvements, Commissioner DeAnna Holliday has said.
Under the proposed rate schedule, rates could increase later this year to $63.11 per month. The current rate is $49.99 for most customers. Rates could increase to $70.84 per month in 2024 and $79.52 per month in 2025.
In 2026, rates could increase to $89.06 and to $97.97 in 2027. Three percent increases are planned in 2028 through 2032, increasing to $113.58 in 2032.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners agreed to the sale of the sewer district, established in the 1980s, and overseen by the board since then. The county was forced by the Ohio Environmental Protection to establish the sewer district since the area could no longer support effective septic systems.
After paying off the outstanding bonds, the county could have $5.5 million in assets it could use for a new jail, for example.
County voters last year turned down a proposal to increase property tax rates and some $16.8 million in state funds needed for a proposed $32 million, 200-bed jail.
