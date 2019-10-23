HUNTINGTON — About 516 customers in the Spring Valley Public Service District could see their sewer bills increase by about 54% after staff at the West Virginia Public Service Commission recommended increasing rates.
After 18 months, those rates would decrease by 14% and would remain as the district’s permanent rates. Anyone wishing to protest the proposed increases may do so in writing to the State Public Service Commission (PSC) no later than Nov. 1.
In May, the Spring Valley Public Service District filed an application requesting a sewer rate increase with the State Public Service Commission. The district did not specify an amount for the increase and relied on PSC staff to determine the district’s revenue requirements.
Attached to the application was the district’s annual report showing revenues and expenditures ending Dec. 31, 2018. During that year, the district’s operating expenses increased by $214,000 while operating revenue only increased by $3,190. The district also had $286,607 total in its bank accounts in 2018, which was down to $120,573 as of May.
In an August memo, Pete Lopez, utilities analyst for the PSC’s Utilities Division, recommended making two-step rate increases to make up for the district’s increased operating costs. Under the recommendation, sewer rates in the district would increase by 54% for 18 months, producing $271,942 in additional revenue.
After 18 months, the rates would decrease by 14%, which would generate an additional $159,482 annually in revenue.
“This level of revenue would be sufficient to cover the District’s operating cash requirements of $649,941 and would provide a surplus of $16,774, for internally funding plant additions which also covers the repair and replacement reserve,” Lopez said in the memo.
Under the recommended increases, metered water supplies per 400 cubic feet would rise from $8.57 to $13.18 in the first 18 months. After 18 months, rates would be $11.28.
The flat rate charge, for people without water meters, would rise from $52.17 to $80.25 in the first 18 months. After that, it would be $68.67.
The minimum charge per 300 cubic feet would rise from $2.46 to $40.71 in the first 18 months. It would then be $34.83. The leak adjustment rate per 100 cubic feet would rise from $2.46 to $40.71 in the first 18 months. It would then be $34.83.
Anyone wishing to protest the proposed changes may do so in writing addressed to the Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia, 25323. People are asked to be specific about their complaints to better help the commission justify additional review and investigation.
State Public Service Commissioners may adopt rates for the district which are the same, greater than or less than the staff’s recommendations.
