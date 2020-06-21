BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were arrested on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Kenneth Blackerby, 55, was incarcerated at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $15,000.
Pauline Opal Gibson, 57, was incarcerated at 5 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Terrance Jermaine Ingram, 44, was incarcerated at 3:55 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and home confinement violation. Bond was not set.