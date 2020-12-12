Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — An indictment charging a Huntington man with sexual assault and abuse was dismissed.

Kristin Sean Kiser, 39, of Huntington, had been indicted in 2015 on 52 counts each of third-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child; and incest.

However, the charges were dismissed in 2016 in Cabell County Circuit Court.

An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.

