Stephen Vance, portraying Lucentio, right, and Chuck Herndon, portraying Tranio, act out a scene as Alchemy Theatre presents “The Taming of the Shrew” during the fifth annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival on Sunday at Huntington City Hall.
John Campbell, portraying Baptista, right, acts out a scene with Mike Naglee, portraying Hortensio, as Alchemy Theatre presents “The Taming of the Shrew” during the fifth annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Huntington City Hall.
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Shakespeare Festival took over the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall on Sunday, bringing the playwright’s works to life locally.
Workshops, performances of a musical and more were offered in the 10 days leading up to Sunday’s main event.
The festival on Sunday featured performances of Shakespeare’s works and more, along with a showcase from 4th Avenue Arts, a showing of “Taming of the Shrew,” a fencing demonstration, a stage combat workshop and more.
Executive director Nora Ankrom said the festival allows a modern way for residents to immerse themselves in William Shakespeare’s classic plays.
