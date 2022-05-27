HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Dean Joseph Shapiro will step down after serving in the position for a decade.
Shapiro’s last day in the position will be June 30, after which he will assume a tenured faculty position at the school. Shapiro said 10 years is a long time to have served in the position and it was time to move on.
“After deep personal reflection and discussions with (Marshall University President Brad D. Smith), we have agreed that the School of Medicine would benefit from a change in leadership at the end of this academic year, allowing me to focus my energies on research, teaching and clinical practice,” he said.
A national search will be conducted to find Shapiro’s successor, but in the meantime Dr. Bobby L. Miller, the school’s vice dean of medical education, has been selected by Smith to serve as interim dean, effective July 1.
Shapiro is credited with working tirelessly to lift the school back up after taking the position in March 2012 after the Liaison Committee on Medical Education placed it on probation. The probation was lifted in October 2013.
University officials said that under Shapiro’s leadership, grant awards have more than tripled; new academic programs were started, including a master’s degree in clinical and translational science, a physician assistant program and a seven-year accelerated B.S. to M.D. program; residency and fellowship training programs have more than doubled; and the online Marshall Journal of Medicine was launched.
Early in his tenure, Shapiro formed a Division of Addiction Sciences focused on the care, treatment and research of substance use disorder, followed by several other programs still helping the community recover.
Smith said Shapiro is a friend of his.
“I remain eternally grateful for the magnitude of contributions he has made to our institution and the science he has led over these many years, and I wish him the best as he looks toward his next chapter,” he said.
Shapiro, a nephrologist with four decades of experience, has received numerous awards for his scholarship, teaching, research and institutional citizenship. In 2019, he was honored by Mastership in the American College of Physicians, an honor bestowed on fewer than 1% of the members of the organization of internal medicine physicians.
He maintains board certification in both internal medicine and nephrology and is perennially listed on the various “top doctors” lists.
During his career, Shapiro has received more than $50 million in research funding and has written more than 300 scientific articles and book chapters. He also has been active as an entrepreneur, holding 16 patents on medical inventions and starting several companies based on scientific discoveries.