IRONTON — Sharon Baptist Church has spent the days before Easter recreating the time leading up to Jesus’s resurrection as told in the Christian Bible.
The demonstrations started with The Living Last Supper, a narrated re-enactment of the Last Supper on April 2, or Palm Sunday, the day Jesus rode into the city of Jerusalem on a donkey and people laid down their clothes and palm branches for him to walk on.
The drama portrayed the thoughts that might have gone on in the minds of the disciples, when they heard Jesus say, “One of you will betray Me,” after which each man cried out, “Lord, is it I?”
The actor portraying Jesus carried his cross out of the church. Afterward there was a sound effect of nails being pounded into the cross.
On Friday at noon church members left and walked on South 5th Street carrying the cross with a police escort to Woodland Cemetery. The cross was erected there to symbolize Jesus’s torture and crucifixion on Good Friday.
To complete the reenactment of events, there will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday in the cemetery to symbolize Jesus’ resurrection from the grave. The sun will shine on the cross during the service.
