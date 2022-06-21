HUNTINGTON — Bishop Charles Shaw served his last regular meeting for the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday, but he may not be done serving county students, staff and families just yet.
“I will say that I certainly do not feel that I’m finished serving, and if I get an opportunity to continue to serve the Cabell County school board, I will be so glad to do that,” he said.
Shaw began serving on the board in April 2021, but he was not elected in this year’s primary election. However, he said he could run in the special election to fill the vacant seat left by Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March.
A special filing period will take place for those interested in filling the seat, and a special election will take place Nov. 8. Because no more than two members from the same district can serve at the same time, candidates from Districts 1 and 2 will be considered.
Shaw was appointed to the Board of Education following the resignation of Carole Garrison. During Tuesday’s meeting, Shaw said he enjoyed his short time serving Cabell County schools and the community and that he was grateful for the chance to be a voice for students and staff.
During his time with the board, Shaw said he was most proud of bringing his life experience and background to the Board of Education, which he said is important to represent the community they serve.
“I think it’s very important that we have people from varied backgrounds so that everybody is kind of represented on the Board of Education,” he said. “I think that’s my greatest contribution.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe read a proclamation during the meeting honoring Shaw and commended him for his dedication to supporting Cabell County Schools families.
“Whereas, the students, parents and colleagues of Bishop Charles Shaw have greatly benefited from his many contributions to our district; Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the members of the Cabell County Schools Board of Education warmly commend Bishop Charles Shaw for his services to the students, staff, parents and community of Cabell County,” the proclamation states.
Saxe and board President Mary Neely said it was an honor to serve with Shaw and thanked him for his time on the board.
Shaw said no matter what the future holds, he will continue to serve in different ways through United Way of the River Cities and the Quick Response Team in Huntington.
Joshua Pauley, who represents District 3, will begin his service with the Board of Education at the July 5 meeting.
In other business:
- The board ratified the suspension without pay of Huntington High School English teacher Nathan Litteral beginning June 7 until an investigation is complete. In May, Litteral was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor.
- The board ratified a three-day suspension without pay for bus operator Christopher Walker.
- The board approved authorization of counsel to begin legal proceedings for eminent domain for land located on Norway Avenue currently owned by Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust.
A special board meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, to complete a superintendent evaluation and to discuss other items. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Board of Education office.