PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, has been chosen to participate in the 2020 Rural Innovation Initiative, a technical assistance program supporting rural communities working to create digital economy jobs with an innovation hub strategy.
The Rural Innovation Initiative is made possible through a cooperative agreement between Rural Innovation Strategies Inc. and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“Shawnee State University is a perfect fit for the Rural Innovation Initiative because of its long-term strategy for growing digital economy opportunities and commitment to serving the community and region,” said Matt Dunne, executive director of RISI and founder of the Center on Rural Innovation, in a news release. “Innovation hubs have a transformative power to anchor digital economy ecosystems in rural areas such as Portsmouth and create the conditions for entrepreneurship and local job growth. We’re excited to partner with this team to help them build on the strong groundwork that has already been laid.”
Shawnee State University’s participation will be coordinated through its Kricker Innovation Hub.
“This is tremendous news for our Kricker Innovation Hub and even greater news for our community,” said Eric Braun, SSU vice president for advancement and external relations, in the release.
“Through the Rural Innovation Initiative, we’ll be able to maximize our impact on regional economic development. In just its first full year of operation, the Kricker Innovation Hub has helped to inform, inspire and support regional entrepreneurship. We’re off to a good start. The Rural Innovation Initiative will help take us — and our efforts — further.”
Shawnee State University and other Rural Innovation Initiative participants will receive a range of support, from on-site and video conference time with RISI staff to opportunities for collaboration with similarly motivated communities, as well as templates and written resources as they execute an innovation hub strategy: an economic development model that works to educate and train local residents in digital skills, employ them in new economy jobs, and empower them to launch the startups that will drive their digital economies.
RISI will work with Shawnee State University and other participants to identify and prepare for federal and other funding opportunities that fit their unique attributes and goals. Some 2020 Rural Innovation Initiative communities may choose to apply for federal funding opportunities like the Regional Innovation Strategies program this year if they raise up to $750,000 in matching funds in the first half of the year, while others will focus first on establishing plans and partnerships to build their digital economy strategies.
Participants will also have access to significant technical assistance to refine their economic development strategies, help them identify partnerships and leverage existing resources.