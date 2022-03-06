PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — There’s a saying in the cybersecurity world that goes, “Everyone’s been hacked. They just don’t know it yet.”
Dovel Myers, an assistant professor for cybersecurity at Shawnee State University, has used that saying a time or two.
Myers, of Gallipolis, Ohio, worked for the U.S. Department of Defense before starting the cybersecurity program at Shawnee State. The program offers both an associate degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree.
In its third year, the program caught the eye of Russell Humphrey, a Boyd County High School graduate.
“There’s a good job market,” said Humphrey, an Ashland area resident. “I’m finding it really interesting.
“The classes are interesting,” he said. “We work with Cisco programs. It’s hands-on learning. One of my dad’s buddies works for Dell.”
It prompted him to get into the world of cybersecurity.
“There’s a real job market out there,” Myers said.
All 16 graduates in the program ended up getting jobs last year, he said. The payscale starts at $50,000, he said.
“Ransomware is a big issue right now,” Myers said. “It’s pretty frightening how easy it is” to hack into a company’s computer system, he said.
While businesses formerly stressed getting to market as quickly as they can to make money, companies now are focusing on building from the ground up with security first, Myers said.
“There are lots of jobs in the field, more than we can fill right (now),” he said.
The cybersecurity program is almost a natural progression at Shawnee State, said Elizabeth Blevins, a spokeswoman for Shawnee State.
“We’re nationally ranked in (computer) gaming,” she said. “We expect to be ranked in the top 10 this year. We have a lot of high-tech computer programs at Shawnee State. We also have a computer engineering tech program.”
Moving into cybersecurity was a natural progression for Shawnee State, she said: “All these programs are in high demand.”
Currently 37 students are involved in the bachelor’s program, Myers said. He expects that number to grow when students head back to school this August.
Businesses like Huntington Bank, Safelite Auto and Cardinal Health are on the program’s advisory board at Shawnee State, Myers said.
“They tell us what students need to learn for the marketplace,” he said.
Miles McMurry, a Shawnee State sophomore from Greenfield, Ohio, is among the current group of students looking for a career in cybersecurity.
“It seems like a good opportunity,” he said.
McMurry is working toward a bachelor’s degree in the program.