HUNTINGTON — Elizabeth Appell Sheets has been selected to assume responsibility for Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning program.
The program previously had been under the direction of Beth Wolfe, recently the director of continuing education at Marshall University, who was hired as the new executive vice president of enrollment management at the University of Charleston.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity,” Sheets said. “As someone who values education and the opportunity to learn, the opportunity to continue to learn, no matter where you are in life, is invaluable. The Lifelong Learning program at Marshall is an excellent avenue to continue to learn outside the classroom, and instead of receiving a grade, you are receiving lifelong knowledge and enrichment.”
Sheets earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing and a master of arts degree in history from Marshall. For the past 25 years, she held several positions on campus, with the most recent being an academic advisor for the Regent’s Bachelor of Arts degree. She also is active in the community and serves on the board of directors for the Huntington Museum of Art.
“I am confident that Elizabeth’s leadership of the program will ensure the quality and continued growth of this very important program,” said David Pittenger, interim associate vice president for outreach and dean of the Graduate College.
The Lifelong Learning program offers a wide range of continued learning opportunities for adults living in the greater Huntington region. The program now has more than 100 active members.
For more information, visit https://www.marshall.edu/llp/.