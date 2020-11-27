HUNTINGTON — Dogs of all shapes and sizes enjoyed a little freedom during the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter’s Thankful Furry Feast event Thursday morning.
Director Courtney Proctor Cross said the event was a chance for the dogs to receive the extra love they have been missing from the usual shelter volunteers, who can’t be at the shelter because of the pandemic.
“This was a chance for people to come out and take a dog for an hour and just take them on a walk or something so they can receive a little extra love and attention that they deserve,” Cross said. “I know they don’t know it’s Thanksgiving, but we thought with today, when people maybe have a little bit of extra time, it would be a good opportunity for the dogs to get out.”
People throughout Cabell and Wayne counties volunteered to take dogs for walks or drives or just to sit in the park while the animal shelter employees cleaned kennels and helped distribute Thanksgiving treats.
Shelter employee Kendall Hotmer said she thought the free time was great for the dogs and many of them came back looking happy.
“We’ve had quite a few dogs come back from their little adventures and they are as happy as can be,” Hotmer said. “We’ve had some go get Puppuccinos, some go on walks in the park, and it’s great. So they’re definitely coming back really happy, and it’s a really good way for them to get some of that energy out.”
A Puppuccino is a cup of whipped cream for dogs that customers can ask for at Starbucks.
Cross said community member Teresa Atkins prepared a small Thanksgiving meal for the cats and dogs at the shelter so the animals could enjoy some turkey and vegetables with their usual kibble after they returned from their mini-adventures.
Jen Price and her daughter Riley Price were among the volunteers walking two dogs. Jen Price said she and her family would often volunteer at the animal shelter before COVID-19 led to volunteer restrictions, but she thought it was a great idea to have the Thankful Furry Feast event to be able to give back a little during the pandemic.
“We volunteer at the shelter a lot, or at least we used to, and we haven’t been able to as much with COVID,” she said. “So today we thought it would be a great chance to get the dogs out for Thanksgiving and give them a chance to have a good day.”
Riley Price said she enjoys volunteering at the shelter because so many dogs need love.
“We have a dog at home and he gets love and he knows what that’s like, but these dogs don’t really get love all the time and they still need it,” Riley Price said.
Cross said they had a nice turnout between people who signed up ahead of time and people who showed up without scheduling a time, and the community has always been helpful during her time at the shelter.
“Anything that we’ve needed, people have stepped up to help us make sure that we have what we need for the animals and to make sure these animals are OK,” she said.
Cross said she hopes to have a similar event for Christmas so those who may have missed out on the fun this time will have another chance.