HUNTINGTON — With help from a traveling charity, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter raised more than $20,000 Tuesday night.
Kris Rotonda is the founder of Jordan’s Way, a charity aimed at inspiring people to adopt animals from shelters. Rotonda is visiting shelters in all 50 states, with Huntington representing West Virginia. Using the power of Facebook Live, the Huntington community and Rotonda’s fan base, the shelter raised $21,518 in four hours.
The funds will give the shelter some breathing room as they take on an expensive but necessary project of improving the dog barn, said shelter director Courtney Proctor Cross. The barn needs to be reinsulated and have new concrete poured. They also want to install dog doors so the barn kennels will provide both indoor and outdoor space, which will provide more enrichment for the dogs housed there.
The funds will also be used to support the special medical needs of animals at the shelter, including expensive dental work. All animals are also now spayed or neutered before being adopted.
“It was way more than I anticipated,” Proctor Cross said. “People can still donate. The link is on our Facebook and on our website as well.”
The event came together quickly, with Rotonda reaching out just last week. Combined with what Rotonda told her and knowledge of the support the shelter already has, she figured they could raise at least $5,000.
But the day before, in Virginia, Rotonda had raised more than $20,000. And so the push to get West Virginia over that mark was hard.
Rotonda sat in kennels with the dogs, only moving once the video had been shared so many times. As money was donated, Rotonda challenged the viewers to donate more — doing 100 pushups for $100 donated, pies in the face for money donated and pies for dogs.
Local rescue groups One By One Animal Advocates and ASAP participated and donated. One By One donated $1,000 once $5,000 was hit.
“The four hours went quick,” Proctor Cross said. “The dogs loved it.”
To donate to the shelter, visit the shelter on Facebook or visit www.hcwanimalshelter.com.