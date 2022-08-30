Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Medical Director Emily Sowards picks up a puppy on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. The puppy and nine others were recovered after being left on the side of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona.
HUNTINGTON — Earlier this week, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter rescued a litter of 10 puppies found in a box labeled “seafood.”
“Today someone loaded 10 beautiful little puppies in a box marked ‘seafood’ and put the box inside a beat up wire crate before leaving them on the side of Blue Sulphur Road,” the shelter said Sunday on Facebook. “It was horribly hot and humid today and the little ones were over-heated and stressed when the Animal Control Officer rescued them.”
Sunday’s high was 91 degrees. Courtney Proctor Cross, the executive director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, said workers at the shelter cleaned and disinfected the women’s bathroom to make a home for the puppies. The last time she checked, a couple hundred dollars were raised to help with care for the litter since the post was made.
The puppies are about 6 weeks old. Because of their age, if a rescue could take the whole litter that is likely the direction the shelter will go, Cross said.
Cross said the capacity for the shelter is 95 to 100 dogs with every possible space occupied, and it currently has 95 dogs. All of the rooms in the adoption floor, every run for the dogs and the small dog cages are full. To help with the quantity of animals, the shelter is looking for people to foster a pet.
“We can’t really handle having more dogs than that. We have a dog in the office. We have a dog in my office. We have puppies in the bathroom. We’ve got dogs everywhere.”
Depending on the animal, a dog could be in a foster placement anywhere from a few days to a few weeks or longer. Some people do foster to adopt, Cross added, so if they are interested in an animal, they can see if it’s a good fit for their home.
To foster, contact the shelter by phone at 304-696-5551. Applications can be found on the shelter’s website. Cross said the shelter will ask about vaccinations and flea medicine of other pets in the home in order to keep pets and other shelter animals safe.
The shelter does not have extra funds to hire more staff or build more spaces, so it must work with the resources it has, Cross said.
“If we could move 10 or 12 or 15 dogs out of the shelter, I mean, it would be tremendously helpful because it’s hard,” Cross said. “It’s hard to clean. It’s hard to move the dogs around. It’s hard to get them all in play groups, all of those things, when we’re so full.”
Cross said the shelter has received an increase in calls from people who find a stray dog or want to surrender one. There are several reasons an animal may go into the shelter, including the death of a person who left an animal behind or people moving from a property and leaving an animal behind.
To surrender a pet, people can call the shelter and make an appointment. Sometimes when the shelter is at capacity, owners may be asked to keep the dog for a bit longer in order to re-home or make room for the animal. This also allows time for the shelter to vaccinate animals and give medicine for parasites to prevent illnesses from spreading in the shelter.
In addition to fostering animals and donating to the shelter, another way to help is volunteering to walk dogs so they can spend time outside their kennels.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
