HUNTINGTON — Earlier this week, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter rescued a litter of 10 puppies found in a box labeled “seafood.”

“Today someone loaded 10 beautiful little puppies in a box marked ‘seafood’ and put the box inside a beat up wire crate before leaving them on the side of Blue Sulphur Road,” the shelter said Sunday on Facebook. “It was horribly hot and humid today and the little ones were over-heated and stressed when the Animal Control Officer rescued them.”

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

