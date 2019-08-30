HUNTINGTON — For the second time this kitten season, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is temporarily halting the intake of cats after running out of space to house any more.
The shelter is now offering reduced adoption fees for fixed cats and kittens in hopes of attracting anyone who may be thinking of getting one. There is a desperate need to find permanent homes for about 80 cats at the shelter, which lacks space and manpower to adequately care for them all, said Courtney Proctor Cross, shelter director.
An influx of kittens always happens at the shelter between early spring and late fall, which is known as "kitten season." This is the time when cats' reproductive cycles are most active and when most kittens are born.
Cross lowered cat and kitten adoption fees at the shelter to $25, which includes spaying and neutering, de-worming, flea treatments and all vaccinations. People may still adopt cats that are not yet fixed at the regular adoption price of $45, which would include the cost of surgery. She hopes lowering fees will spark a "Christmas in August," and people thinking of getting a cat will do so instead of waiting until December.
Kittens are sought after during Christmastime for parents looking to give their children a pet; however, kittens become harder to find following kitten season because not everyone ends up getting one, she said.
"If people are thinking about being in the market for a cat or kitten and are thinking, 'Well, I'll go get one at Christmastime,' they may want to think about doing it now," she said. "Right now, we have just about every color and size to choose from."
Those who are unable to adopt a cat may still help the shelter with donations, she said. The shelter always accepts pate cat food, which is the type of food the cats prefer. People may also donate litter, which the shelter gives to new cat owners upon adoption.
Cat intake will resume once the shelter's population levels off. The shelter previously halted cat intake in June for similar reasons. It was reopened the following month after community members and rescue groups stepped in to help.
"We are just inundated, and we have so many people trying to bring in cats and we just don't have the staff," she said. "We only have one person taking care of all the cats, and we have more than 80 cats here right now."
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering should contact the shelter at 304-696-5551 or message it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonCabellWayneAnimalShelter.
The shelter is at 1900 James River Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There are also limited times on Sunday evenings while Cross is at the shelter checking on animals.
The shelter also is asking for donations to help cover costs of caring for so many cats. Donations may be made to the shelter through the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance on PayPal at wwvara@gmail.com. Donations can also be mailed to 216 11th Ave. W., Huntington, WV 25701.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.