HUNTINGTON - Cabell County commissioners gave approval Thursday for the Cabell County Sheriff's Department to apply for a state grant to fight the flow of drugs into the county.
Commissioners permitted Sheriff Chuck Zerkle to apply for $75,000 from the West Virginia Justice Assistance Grant Program. The sheriff's department applies for the grant annually and typically receives between $25,000 and $40,000, Zerkle said.
The grant is given to government agencies to either hire resource officers, develop violent crime reduction programs or to form a drug and violent crime task force.
In Cabell County, the money will be used to "continue the operation and drug enforcement efforts" by funding salary reimbursements for three task force officers.
If the state agrees to fund the full $75,000 requested, the county promises to match $25,000 for a total project budget of $100,000, according to the application.
Task force officers will work to stop the flow of cocaine, crack, marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, "Mexican methamphetamine" and other illegal drugs.
"The financial reward of distributing heroin or methamphetamine in Huntington is extremely appealing to drug traffickers as these drugs may sell up to five times the value in Huntington as it does in a larger city such as Detroit, Michigan," according to the application.
Although meth is on the rise, pills and heroin from Michigan and Ohio cities continue to be the most significant drug-related threat in Cabell County, according to the application. Several highways running through Huntington make the area lucrative for drug traffickers.
From July 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019, task force officers made 51 arrests, which resulted in 12 federal indictments, seven local convictions and 11 federal plea convictions.
That amounted to approximately 323 grams of heroin, 26 grams of cocaine, 107 grams of crack, 10,270 grams of marijuana and 708 grams of meth seized. Officers also seized 10 ecstasy tablets, 440 doses of illegal pills, 26 firearms and more than $55,000 in forfeited assets.
Also during Thursday's meeting, commissioners agreed to give $15,000 from the county's dog license fund to benefit the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. The money will be used for upgrades to the shelter's HVAC system, electrical work and other operating expenses.
West Virginia law requires county assessors to collect a license tax on all dogs 6 months old or older and then issue dog tags. Money collected in the fund directly benefits the animal shelter.
Commissioners also approved Zerkle to give a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. Zerkle said the county's other departments were not in need of a vehicle at this time.
