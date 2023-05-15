CHARLESTON — A Kanawha County man died Saturday after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Walden Lane, in the St. Albans area, Saturday. A woman told 911 dispatchers that her husband had accidentally shot himself, the release said.
Deputies arrived to find the man with a single gunshot wound to the right side of his abdomen. First responders attempted to save him, the release says, but the man, 53-year-old Steven Lee Loftis, succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office concluded that the shooting was a result of the man mishandling the weapon.
The weapon was “carelessly stored” in the man’s pocket and not secured in a holster, deputies say.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office will review the case, as is standard procedure, the sheriff’s office said.
