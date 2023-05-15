The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A Kanawha County man died Saturday after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Walden Lane, in the St. Albans area, Saturday. A woman told 911 dispatchers that her husband had accidentally shot himself, the release said.

