HUNTINGTON — Marshall University welcomed business executive and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg to the Marshall Foundation Hall on Tuesday to share her experience as a woman in business and offer advice for those who may want to follow her path.
Sandberg, 53, told visitors ways women may be treated differently in the business world, whether it is through pay, respect or promotional opportunities, and it can be seen even by looking at how different people’s success is treated.
“We attribute success very differently in men and women,” Sandberg said. “When men succeed, we believe it’s because of their own core skills. When women succeed, we attribute it to working hard, getting lucky and help from other people. That working hard part is good, but getting lucky and help from other people is not, because you can’t replicate that.”
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith sat down with Sandberg for a “fireside chat” and asked about how she made her way to California, inspiration for her books “Lean In” and “Option B,” and what changes could be made to improve equality for women in the workforce.
Smith said he and Sandberg have been friends for a long time, and he respects her ability to thrive in various companies while staying true to herself.
“Sheryl does not need an introduction. Her name has become synonymous with courage and excellence,” he said. “But what makes Sheryl special is how many times she has excelled across so many different venues without losing who she is.”
Sandberg encouraged people to stand up for little girls who are called bossy and co-workers who are talked over, as these can help create better working environments for current and future businesswomen.
Sandberg served as the chief operating officer for Meta Platforms, a parent company of Facebook and other social media platforms, for 14 years until August. Before working with Meta, she led digital sales and operations at Google and served as the chief of staff for the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers under former President Bill Clinton’s administration.
Now, Sandberg is focused on the Sheryl Sandberg and Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, which focuses on creating an equal and more resilient world through the Lean In and Option B programs.
Lean In is a program designed to “help women achieve their ambitions and work to create an equal world,” while Option B provides support and advice for people facing hardships such as grief.
“That is the most important lesson of my life — it’s to know that wherever we are, whatever opportunities we have, we have that obligation to understand, with humility, the opportunities that have been given to us and make sure that we give back,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
