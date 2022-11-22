The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University welcomed business executive and philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg to the Marshall Foundation Hall on Tuesday to share her experience as a woman in business and offer advice for those who may want to follow her path.

Sandberg, 53, told visitors ways women may be treated differently in the business world, whether it is through pay, respect or promotional opportunities, and it can be seen even by looking at how different people’s success is treated.

