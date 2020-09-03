HUNTINGTON — Two people died early Thursday in a shooting in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, officers responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a call of a shooting at 2005 10th Ave. in Huntington, where they found two shooting victims.
Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Patrol officers, detectives and forensic investigators responded to process the area and interview witnesses. Officers are investigating other potentially illegal activities that may have occurred at the same address.
Cornwell said police responded to the site of the former Gary’s Place bar, which was placed for sale in January 2017 after it was declared a public nuisance by the city of Huntington.
The matter made its way to Cabell Circuit Court, where city attorney Scott Damron reached a deal with the bar’s owner, Gary Stanley, that the establishment would remain closed for two years — the length of time its liquor license had been suspended — or until it was sold.
An update of the location’s status was not available Thursday.
Federal documents show a search warrant was executed at the business in February, in which Huntington detectives seized several items, including a firearm, loaded magazine, digital scales and a plastic baggie containing a brown powder after they made several drug purchases from Darelle Devon Boynton, 35, of Detroit.
Boynton pleaded guilty in federal court last month to distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 30 years in prison at his Nov. 30 sentencing. According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Boynton admitted he sold approximately 1.75 grams of heroin for $100 on Jan. 23 to a confidential informant inside a car outside of the bar.
In an application for the search warrant, Sean McNees, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Boynton told a confidential informant he owned the bar and was trying to get a liquor license, but property records indicated Stanley was still the owner.
While the search warrant application identified the establishment as “Copa,” the side of the business displayed a sign calling it “Tamika’s Social Club.”
According to Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington, Wednesday was the first night the establishment had been open under new management.
Chambers said it had a state business license, but not a city business license or a liquor license, so city officials had been unaware it had reopened.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the city is reviewing its options to remedy the persistent issues.
“The only solution for this location is for this building to be bulldozed,” he said. “We are immediately pursuing legal authorization.”