HUNTINGTON — A man charged in a November 2022 shooting waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be presented to the grand jury for a possible indictment.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Isaiah Eugene Eads, 22, of Huntington was jailed March 9 and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment. A handgun was fired toward several people in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue in the evening of Nov. 20, 2022, according to the criminal complaint. His arrest came almost four months later, due to the wait for lab results of the gunshot residue kit.
The results from the West Virginia State Police were positive and showed residue on Eads’ hand and face, according to Huntington Police Detective Christopher Hurst.
Out on a $50,000 bond, Eads attended the hearing on Thursday with a small child on his lap.
Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky spoke with Eads, after which his preliminary hearing was waived.
One of the victims said Eads was the one who fired multiple rounds in their direction. In response to the shooting, victims hid behind a vehicle in the area and one round hit a home with two people inside.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.