ASHLAND — Ashland police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person dead.
“Ashland police field operations officers responded to 3422 Douglas St. in Ashland at approximately 1:05 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress,” Ashland Chief of Police Todd Kelley said in an email statement.
Kelley said the caller, who lives at the residence, said a perpetrator was entering through a front window.
“The caller fired a handgun, shooting the perpetrator,” Kelley said.
He said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a male individual with a gunshot wound.
“Officers immediately attempted lifesaving procedures, along with Boyd County EMS and Ashland Fire Department, which was unsuccessful,” Kelley said.
He said the Boyd County coroner was also on the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
“At this time the investigation is fluid and no further information will be released,” Kelley said.
The Ashland Police Department is working with Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley on search warrants and the current details of the investigation, Kelley added.