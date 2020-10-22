HUNTINGTON – An early morning call about vehicles being shot at Wednesday led police to uncover a “significant amount of illegal narcotics” in a downtown Huntington hotel room.
Darryl Eric Hill, 37, of Detroit, was charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and multiple counts of destruction of property.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 1200 and 1300 blocks of 6th Avenue for reports of multiple parked vehicles being struck by gun fire, one of which had an occupant who was not injured during the shooting.
Officers with the patrol bureau found the suspect vehicle around 9 a.m. Wednesday, which led detectives and members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force to a downtown Huntington hotel, where they located the suspect.
Hill was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was executed at his hotel room.
Officers recovered in the room what is believed to be the firearm used in the shooting. A “significant amount of illegal narcotics,” digital scales, multiple cell phones and $20,000 in cash were also found.
Cornwell said Hill admitted to the shooting during an interview with police.
Hill is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $67,500 bond.