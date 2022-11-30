HUNTINGTON — The trial of a former Huntington City Council member charged in a 2019 shooting continued Tuesday with one less juror.
A juror who sat through the first day of the trial of Tom McCallister told the bailiff they did not feel safe to continue the trial.
The defense and prosecutors met with Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard to discuss the juror’s decision, and the trial continued a little more than 30 minutes after it was originally scheduled to resume Tuesday.
McCallister was indicted on charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment after Ron McDowell Jr. was shot April 27, 2019, when he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. McDowell was found on the ground in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington on his back with a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck.
McDowell was left paralyzed on the right side of his face and from the waist down. He died last month due to complications from being paralyzed, according to the family.
Additional charges in the case have not been filed.
Video surveillance showed the aftermath of the shooting, with a .38 caliber pistol in McCallister’s hand and a gun holstered on his brother, Johnny McCallister.
Johnny McCallister, a former Cabell County magistrate, was indicted in 2021, but charges against him were dismissed in August.
Police officers who testified Tuesday described the crime scene as having been manipulated.
On the day of the shooting, an open flip cellphone was in the victim’s right hand and a closed pocket knife was near his right arm as he lay on the ground. McDowell was unresponsive when police arrived, and a small bag of heroin was found on the center of his stomach that seemed to have been placed there, according to the officers.
“For (McDowell) to have been shot and those items to have fallen the way that they did just appeared odd to me, more so like they were placed. They didn’t look like they had fallen naturally,” Huntington Police Department officer Daniel Mulvaney testified.
A witness, Walter Schwab, testified that he was at a local restaurant when he heard an argument outside. Schwab said he saw the two brothers with guns following the victim outside an alley.
Defense attorney Mike Eachus, who is representing Tom McCallister, said Schwab gave multiple incorrect statements to the police the day of the shooting.
Eachus said the witness switched answers about which hand the victim’s phone was in and who fired the shot, and was confused about which McCallister had which gun. A video — recorded on Schwab’s cellphone — showed Schwab pointing at Johnny McCallister to identify the shooter to the police.
Schwab testified that he struggled with his statements because he was overwhelmed by the shooting and a gun was pointed at him during the confrontation. He testified Tuesday that the shooter was Tom McCallister.
While Schwab did not originally report McDowell had a wallet in his hand, he testified that a friend with him at the scene told him there was.
The defense has argued that McDowell had a knife in his hand and was threatening the McCallister brothers.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Circuit Court Judge Paul Farrell’s courtroom.