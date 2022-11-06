The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The life of a shooting victim was honored Sunday evening by friends and family during a vigil outside D.P. Dough, 1520 4th Ave., Huntington.

Joseph Bryan, 28, was working at D.P. Dough early Friday morning when he was struck by a stray bullet after an altercation at a neighboring business, Premier Pub & Grill.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education.

