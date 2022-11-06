HUNTINGTON — The life of a shooting victim was honored Sunday evening by friends and family during a vigil outside D.P. Dough, 1520 4th Ave., Huntington.
Joseph Bryan, 28, was working at D.P. Dough early Friday morning when he was struck by a stray bullet after an altercation at a neighboring business, Premier Pub & Grill.
“Give thanks for all the great things that you have because you don’t know how long it’s going to be there. My little brother was 28 years old, OK? He hadn’t even began,” said Bryan’s older sister, Nickie Smith.
Smith said a funeral date has not been set as Bryan’s organs will be donated. Smith said the vigil is not for Bryan’s death, but a celebration of life and that his organ donations will continue his life in a new way.
“It’s not ending, we are donating Joseph’s organs so that way someone else can live on, and he can live on with them,” she said.
During the vigil, Bryan was described as a young man who would help anyone and always had a positive attitude.
Justin Castellanos said Bryan was one of the kindest people he knew, and Bryan would do anything to help others in need.
“He’d give you the shirt off his back, even if he had no shirt, he would find a way to give you a shirt,” Castellanos said.
While Smith did not know everyone who attended Sunday’s vigil, she said she was not surprised to see the small crowd, as Bryan was friendly to everyone, even strangers.
“This means the world to me just seeing all these faces and knowing how much Joe has touched different people,” she said. “And I may not know any of you, and I’m sorry if I don’t because I should because you are good people, so thank you again for taking the time to come out ‘cause it means so much.”
Smith thanked those who attended the vigil, and she also thanked D.P. Dough’s owners who contacted the family before opening back up after Friday’s incident. Two men were arrested by 5 p.m. Friday for their roles in the morning shooting.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.