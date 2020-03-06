HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police Department investigators have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night in the 1000 block of 25th Street and are seeking the public’s help in apprehending a suspect.
Irvin Lanard Gilmore, 21, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after officers found him in a yard in the 1000 block of 25th Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an email from Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington.
Officers had been dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting victim. Members of the Forensic Investigations Unit and Detective Bureau also responded.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. Jason Davis at 304-696-4420, ext. 1021, Detective Steve Fitz at 304-696-4420, ext. 1023, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
This is the second homicide case in Huntington this year.
The first came last month when police charged Joshua Douglas Hatten, 30, of Huntington, with murder in the death of his 75-year-old aunt, Theresa Sue Wilson. She was found inside her home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue after the Huntington Fire Department responded to a fire at the address.