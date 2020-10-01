HUNTINGTON — A Huntington shooting survivor testified Thursday that a man on trial killed her boyfriend and shot her in the face, she believes, because of a business venture gone wrong.
Quenton Avery Sheffield, 27, is on trial in Cabell Circuit Court on charges of murder, malicious wounding and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. He is accused of shooting to death Aaron William Black, 20, and wounding his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, about 1 a.m. Sept. 2, 2017, at an apartment in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue.
Assistant prosecutors Lauren Plymale and Kellie Neal represent the state, while Janice Givens and Bob Wible represent Sheffield.
Rice testified Thursday that she and Black had been dating for more than a year prior to his death. Black sold marijuana for a living, and she was aware of the drug and paraphernalia in the apartment.
The Army veteran said people who wanted to buy marijuana from him would reach out to him and he would make the sale outside of the home.
At the questioning of Plymale, Rice said rumors after the attack indicated Sheffield and Black were going to start some type of “mail business” together, but something had gone wrong and that’s why Black had been killed.
On the night of the shooting, Rice testified that she arrived at Black’s apartment about midnight. She sat on the couch for a while, where she started to fall asleep before Black told her to move to the bedroom. Rice tried to separate herself from his dealings, she said, although she admitted she benefited from it.
Black told her Sheffield messaged him via social media and said he wanted to stop by for some marijuana. She said she thought it was weird that he would come to the home, but Black said it would be fine.
There were two dogs in the apartment, along with a litter of puppies. Rice said while the animals were not typically aggressive, they were taught to be if they needed to be.
She testified that she was sitting on the bed on her phone waiting for Black to join her in the bedroom and heard the men talking. She recognized Sheffield’s voice, as the pair sat next to each other in class, she testified. Less than five minutes later, the shootings occurred.
Rice said Black and Sheffield started talking about the puppies and she heard Sheffield say “wow,” like he was taken by surprise by something that was said, before it got quiet. She then heard Black gasp and a chair scoot before the shooter flung open the bedroom door.
“I noticed right away it wasn’t Aaron. His body was a bigger build. He had a sweatshirt on and the hood was up,” she said. “I had been sitting laid back, pressed against the headboard and relaxing. I jumped up and put my hands up and said, ‘No, no, no. Please don’t.’”
That’s when he pushed the gun to her forehead and shot her, she testified. She then played dead until he left.
While she didn’t see his full face, she said she saw the nose, mouth and beard of Sheffield, who was about an arm-length away, she testified. Givens questioned why she had originally told police she didn’t see his face.
She said after she heard the shooter leave and the ringing in her head stopped, she gave herself a pep talk of encouragement before she called 911 and left the room to find Black.
He was sitting at the kitchen table with his hands and head on the table while looking at her.
“I ran up to Aaron and I grabbed his face and told him I was hurt, too,” she said. “I told him, ‘I’ve got us. I’m going to get us help’ and he just needed to stay with me.”
She said she laid him down because she heard he was choking, but it didn’t help.
Her call to Cabell County 911 was played in court Thursday, in which Rice said she did not know who shot her. Givens questioned why she had time to say the shooter had been wearing a gray hoodie, but not to say it was Sheffield who shot them.
“I wasn’t focused on having a conversation about it,” Rice said. “I was focused on y’all get me help and save our lives like you’re supposed to and the conversation of who done it will come (after).”
Rice said each time she was asked after the 911 call, she identified Sheffield as the shooter.
When she did not believe help was arriving quickly enough, she went outside and started banging on apartment doors. She ran into Huntington police officers outside, who went to the apartment to help Black.
The pair was transported to the hospital, where they underwent medical care and surgery, with Black eventually being declared brain dead before he was taken off life support for his organs to be donated.
Rice had several surgeries and is now blind in her right eye. She has a painted shell that fits over her natural eye, which she received from “The Doctors” TV show. Rice said she went on the show twice because they offered to help her case and give her medical attention she might not be able to get in West Virginia.
“I wanted people to know who he was and for someone to turn him in,” she said. “They said they would help me with that.”
While warrants for his arrest were filed after the shooting, Sheffield was not arrested until nearly a month later when he turned himself in at the Beckley Police Department.
Jamie Marlow, who operates a cab company, testified that a phone number belonging to Sheffield requested a cab after the shooting had occurred to pick him up from his family home about two blocks from Black’s home and take him downtown, but his whereabouts after were unknown.
Rice said since the attack, she has issues controlling her emotions, suffers seizures and has memory loss. Fragments are still in her head and if one moves, it could drastically change her functionality, she testified.
At one point after the shooting, she sent Sheffield a message on Snapchat — a social media phone application in which messages disappear after they are viewed — threatening the lives of Sheffield and his family because she was mad, she testified.
Sheffield posted at least two messages on the app, one of which was him singing and another that said he was in Portland, Oregon.
Rice said she smokes marijuana daily, and Givens questioned if she had been high at the time of the shooting, which could have altered her ability to identify the shooter. She also questioned how Rice did not hear the six gunshots fired at Black, but could hear the men talking prior to the shooting.
While Rice denied telling police there was a “disturbance,” Givens said police had testified otherwise. After Givens played an interview recorded between Rice and police in court Thursday, Rice said she did not remember giving the statement to police.
Detectives and forensic investigators previously testified there is no physical evidence showing who had been the shooter.
The trial will continue Friday, Oct. 2, at the Cabell County Courthouse.