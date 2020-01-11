HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Shoplifting, 10:15 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Destruction of property, noon Jan. 4, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 9 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 8:15 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 9, 900 block of 20th Street.

Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Buffington Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 8 a.m. Nov. 14, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Grand larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Michigan Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 11:15 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 26th Street.

Information report, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Whitaker Boulevard.

Battery, 8:10 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3:32 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Robbery first degree, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 14th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:

Randy Wayne Kirk, 29, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent, obstructing and forgery. Bond was not set.

