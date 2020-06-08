Essential reporting in volatile times.

Submitted by Milton Police Department.

MILTON – A South Charleston man was arrested Sunday after an investigation into misdemeanor shoplifting led Milton police officers to the discovery of illegal drugs and drug making material.

Brian James Smith, 39, of South Charleston, was jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville and charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug lab.

According to the Milton Police Department, when an off-duty officer with the department allegedly witnessed a shoplifting occur at a Milton gas station, he called two on-duty officers to investigate. The officers took Smith into custody for shoplifting.

As a result of his arrest, the officers brought a K-9 unit to the scene, which indicated there were drugs in Smith’s vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found 7.7 grams of heroin, .08 grams meth and $3,967 in cash. Three additional precursors to make meth were also allegedly located.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

