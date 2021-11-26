HUNTINGTON — As a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, 14th Street West shops will offer a districtwide open house event Saturday to promote local buying for holiday gifts as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place Nov. 27, and all holiday season long.
The Old Central City Association invites shoppers to stroll the district and enjoy the lights and decorations while discovering each shop’s offerings, and stop for coffee and homemade food.
The local businesses on 14th Street West have a variety of offerings in antique objects and furniture, a selection of art and vintage prints, handmade items from local craftspeople, collectible toys and games, vintage clothing and accessories, and home decor, said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll Inc., in a news release.
They include:
- Village Antique Mall, 610 14th St. West
- Hattie and Nan’s Antiques & Books, 521 14th St. West
- Thistle Patch Vintage Garden & Antiques, 444 14th St. West
- Camelot Too, 709 14th St. West
- Adell’s Antiques, 701 14th St. West
- AAA Antiques, 606 14th St. West
- Pam’s Marketplace, 735 14th St. West
- Sloane Square Gallery, 611 14th St. West
The street is known for being an antiques district, but there is always something unexpected to find browsing around the shops.
“Come experience amazing Christmas trees and wonderful holiday cheer from all of the amazing vendors on 14th Street West!” Jim Hobbs, of Sloane Square Gallery, said in the news release. Sloane Square Gallery has brought fine art and interior design concepts to Old Central City.
Shoppers can stop into one of the food and service businesses in the area for a holiday treat. At The Wild Ramp, food and craft-themed gifts are available.
“We offer gift cards so you can buy now and then shop when seasonal produce abounds,” Shelly Keeney, market director, said in the release. “This Shop Small Saturday we are featuring gift baskets and free samples of new products.”
Food and service businesses include:
- The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. West (offers gift cards)
- Cicada Books & Coffee, 604 14th St. West (offers gift cards)
- Central City Cafe, 529 14th St. West (offers gift cards)
- West End Tattoo Club, 720 14th St. West
- West Tenampa on Madison Avenue
“The local businesses here on 14th Street West are counting on the community to shop small for the holidays this year,” Kemp said. “The district will host open house activities, and each shop has been working hard to decorate windows with lights and Christmas trees.”
Along with the addition of new branded merchandise such as tumblers, whole bean bags of the cafe’s coffee and espresso and a staff-curated collection of new books, Cicada Books & Coffee will host an Artisan Alley. A dozen local vendors will be set up outside of Cicada Books and at the Central City Gazebo (or behind The Wild Ramp in the case of inclement weather) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $3 storewide book sale on used books (not including consignment) will happen throughout the weekend.
“We have ordered new inventory so that our customers have several nice gift options for their relatives and friends that enjoy coffee and/or books,” says Cicada Books & Coffee’s owner Dawn Hilbert. “And since we are a community space, we have also invited local artists to set up that day to showcase their own products.”