The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Being broke is a precarious situation with so many ways to lose money, from overdraft fees to credit card interest and cash flow struggles. A rainy-day fund is a part of your financial defense that can keep you from going broke on bad days. An emergency fund allows you to pay for car repairs, unplanned medical bills, and when you’re unemployed.

Despite how important a financial cushion is, building one can be difficult for many people because there isn’t enough to spare.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you