HUNTINGTON — Area residents and businesses took the opportunity Saturday in Huntington to protect their identity from theft by discarding documents and electronics that could hold personal data.

The eighth annual event, hosted by the Business Bureau serving the Canton Region and Greater West Virginia and sponsored by Huntington Federal Savings Bank, took items ranging from paper documents to answering machines and video games.

This year’s event had social distancing rules in place, in which they asked participants to remain in their vehicles and let volunteers wearing masks and gloves remove the items for disposal.

