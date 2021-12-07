HUNTINGTON — The sidewalk neighboring the Cabell County Schools Central Office building is getting a facelift after funds were approved and allocated for replacing a portion of the sidewalk along 5th Avenue in Huntington.
The contract was awarded to McClanahan Construction and comes with a price tag of $181,399. The project will replace a one-block stretch of sidewalk between the building and 5th Avenue from 28th to 29th streets.
Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent for District Operations and Support, said the existing sidewalk has become a safety hazard where sections of it have become uneven due to weather exposure over time and other factors, like tree root growth underneath.
The project is expected to go under contract this week, but work could be delayed until early spring when the weather changes. No contract start date has been set.
In other business, Huntington High School sophomore Andrew Bowen was recognized by board members for raising $7,000 for a Christmas light display at Ritter Park as a senior honors project. Bowen plans to continue fundraising for the next two years, having a goal of raising $15,000. This project is being done in conjunction with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
Cabell Midland High School student Chandler Schmidt was recognized for being selected to represent the state of West Virginia in the national Heisman High School Scholarship competition. This award is presented to one male and one female high school athlete in each state.
Interagency agreements between the BOE and Medical Park Pharmacy LTC and Valley Health Systems Inc. were approved to provide an opportunity for students enrolled in health science education in Cabell County to “observe and acquire clinical experience for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.