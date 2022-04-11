Wanika Ferrell, of South Point, Ohio, and her daughter Nevaeh Lee, 4, walk through the field of daffodils together while spending the afternoon outside after church on Sunday at Ashland Central Park. Sunday’s sunny weather brought people out to the park.
Presleigh Baldridge, 6, and her sister Blair Baldridge, 4, of Coal Grove, Ohio, sit together in the field of daffodils while taking photos with their mother, Mackenzie Baldridge, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Ashland Central Park.
