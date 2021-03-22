Saturday officially marked spring’s debut in the Tri-State. After a late winter marked with severe weather events, Saturday’s sunshine and flowers were a welcome reprieve as many residents headed outdoors to work on landscaping projects or enjoy some time at an area park.
The National Weather Service’s three-month temperature outlook for April through June favors above-normal seasonal mean temperatures for nearly all the contiguous U.S. The precipitation outlook favors above-normal seasonal total precipitation amounts for the Ohio Valley.
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 70. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 70 with a chance of showers Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.