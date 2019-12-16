POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It took less than a minute for the Silver Bridge to collapse into the Ohio River 52 years ago Sunday, killing dozens of innocent travelers. However, in the wake of the tragedy came live-saving measures that have helped in attempting to prevent a similar situation from affecting other communities.
Each year, community members and others affected by the bridge gather at the site to honor the lives lost 52 years ago during a ceremony reflecting on the tragedy. This year’s ceremony, however, included the unveiling of a bronze plaque, which names the disaster site as the home to a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.
The Silver Bridge was nominated in 2018 by the American Society of Civil Engineers West Virginia section to the ASCE History and Heritage Committee for the honor, not because of the collapse, but what came after. After the tragedy came hope, as a year after the collapse came the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968, the first national bridge safety inspection program.
“The collapse caused significant loss of life that lead many to question highway bridge safety. However, the aftermath of the tragedy brought about a very robust national bridge safety program,” event coordinators with the American Society of Civil Engineers said.
Construction of the bridge was completed in 1928. The original design had called for conventional wire cables, but an eyebar chain design — bid as an alternate — came in at a lower price and was accepted. It was described in the June 20, 1929, Engineering News Record as “the first of its type in the United States.”
The construction held up for 40 years, until Friday, Dec. 15, 1967, when the collapse occurred around 5 p.m. when people were returning home from work and other errands.
Eyewitnesses reported a loud gunshot-like noise and then “folding like a deck of cards” in less than 20 seconds, the entire 1,460-foot suspended portion of the Silver Bridge collapsed into the river, taking with it 32 vehicles and 46 victims, including two whose bodies were never found.
After investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded in 1971 the cause of the collapse was a fracture to the eyebar created by stress corrosion and corrosion fatigue over its 40-year history.
The federal government then enacted the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1970, which created uniform, national-level standards for bridge inspection and safety evaluation. The act also designated funding for the replacement or repair of deficient bridges along the federal-aid highway system.
The legislation established and defined bridge inspection standards across the nation and directed each state to develop an inventory of all bridges on the Federal-Aid Highway System.
The bronze plaque now sits at the site as a remembrance of what came in the light of tragedy.