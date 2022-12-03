Singers from past performances of the Singing Tree gather on stage for a reunion performance to celebrate the 150th anniversary at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Huntington.
Singers from past performances of the Singing Tree gather on stage for a reunion performance to celebrate the 150th anniversary at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As a Christmas gift to the community, Fifth Avenue Baptist returned its beloved holiday tradition Saturday evening for the church’s sesquicentennial year.
More than six dozen singers replicated the singing Christmas tree with white shirts and silver tinsel. A Christmas tree projection lit up the center of the church sanctuary to provide holiday cheer and church memories.
For the sesquicentennial finale, the church organized the reunion with past singers, including the former music assistant of the church, Shawn Berry.
“It brought back all the emotions, excitement and memories. For the many years that I was on the other side, either singing or playing the organ, the feeling instantly came back,” Berry said. Berry was a member of the music staff at the church in the 1980s.
Berry has lived in Florida since 1989, but was born and raised in Huntington. His church home was Fifth Avenue Baptist since he was an infant, just like many of the returned singers.
As Berry directed the singers, he kept traditions through music choices. The early years of the Singing Christmas Tree featured performers decked out in green with tinsel trim singing while standing on scaffolding shaped like a Christmas tree.
The church has performed the Singing Christmas Tree, with about 120 singers a year, from 1975 to 2001 with the exception of 1985. In 1985, the church tried to change the Christmas tree singing to every other year. According to Donna Dingus, the community missed the performance and caused the tradition to be annual again.
The performance was in memory of Wanda Wilson Rose, who was a music director at the church and created the tree that began the church’s Christmas tradition.
The group sang Berry’s composition of “O Christmas Tree” created in 1995 and used in the remaining six years of the Singing Christmas Tree.
Berry said prior to the reunion he watched VHS tapes from past Singing Christmas Tree performances to continue the tradition.
While conducting the performance, Berry said he was also thinking about his own great-grandmother, Emma Ferguson, who was a music director and organist for 35 years at the church.
“It feels very special to continue the same traditions as my family did,” Berry said.
Organist Jon Brannon played along with the singers, and Mary Beth Elmore narrated the performance.
The 80 singers will also perform in the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 4.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.