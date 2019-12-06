HUNTINGTON — One person was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Huntington, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Dial said he received the call around 4:50 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a utility pole at 36th Street and 3rd Avenue.
“The passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” Dial said. “There were no fatalities.”
Dial said a traffic accident specialist was at the scene to determine how the crash happened.
“The accident scene is still intact and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.
Dial said the driver was not transported to the hospital, but he did not release any more details, saying it was still early in the investigation.