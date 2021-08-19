ASHLAND — Greenup Avenue (U.S. 23) is blocked at 17th Street in downtown Ashland due to a pavement collapse, according to District 9 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
City of Ashland utility crews are making repairs, but the intersection will likely remain blocked overnight and through the Friday morning commute, according to the district.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, both northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Greenup Avenue were closed at 17th Street, but motorists are advised all lanes could be closed if needed. Traffic is being detoured using Winchester Avenue (U.S. 23X) through downtown Ashland via 18th and 16th streets.
“Due to high traffic volumes on U.S. 23 — as many as 13,000 vehicles a day use the highway — motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” the district said in a news release.
