A large sinkhole has closed the gas pumps at the Kroger store on Diedrich Boulevard in Russell, Ky.

 DAVID E. MALLOY | For The Herald-Dispatch

RUSSELL, Ky. — A large sinkhole at the Russell Kroger store has forced the closure of the gas pumps for the time being.

“We had a large rain last week,” said Russell Mayor Samuel “Ron” Simpson. “It caused a drainage problem.

“We put a call in to the developer but haven’t heard anything yet,” Simpson said.

City crews checked out the sinkhole last week and saw two gas tanks at the site floating in water, he said.

The gas pumps are located in a shopping center off Diederich Boulevard.

Crews were working on the problem Tuesday.

A representative at the Kroger office in Cincinnati couldn’t be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, less than a mile away, the Speedway gas station and convenience store on U.S. 23 also was closed this week.

