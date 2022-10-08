HUNTINGTON — From zinfandels to cabernets and everything in between, 100 wines were available to sample during Saturday’s annual Siptacular Wine Festival in downtown Huntington.
“Today is our fifth annual Siptacular out here on 9th Street in downtown Huntington with beautiful weather, and I couldn’t be more happy,” said Allison White, owner of Sip Downtown Brasserie, who hosted the event.
White took over ownership of Sip in 2016 with a desire to share her love of unique wines and whiskeys with the Tri-State community. She says she got the idea after attending many wine festivals in other states.
“When I came back I realized that Huntington was missing out, so I thought it would be cool to have one here,” White said.
The festival has grown steadily over the past five years and attracts people from far and wide to come taste and enjoy the Huntington area.
“My husband is one of the wine vendors, and we really enjoy coming to Huntington for this event,” said Tammy Rucker, of Charlotte, North Carolina. “There is good wine, good food and good music on a beautiful day, which is exactly what we hoped for.”
Chuck Smith, of Huntington, said it’s a chance to try different types of wine.
“I normally do not like sweet-tasting wines, but with this event I can both things I know I like and maybe some I am not sure about or have never tasted before,” he said. “This is just a really nice time to do some wine tasting with others that love wine, like I do.”
Besides the 100 wines, the event featured local artists and vendors, and highlight locally owned restaurants and businesses. Attendees were able to buy food from popular food suppliers including Southside Sliders, Paula Vega Cakes and Sip Downtown Brasserie.
“A local business, Mutual Wholesalers — which provides West Virginia’s best plumbing, fireplace, kitchen and bathroom supplies — was this year’s event sponsor,” White added.
There was musical entertainment by The Goodfellas Lee Dean as Frank Sinatra.
White said a portion of the proceeds are being donated to local organizations that volunteered at the event.
“Just like the Huntington community has poured into Sip Downtown Brasserie, I want to also give back to the community,” she said. “The proceeds will go to the Alchemy Theatre Troupe, Girls on the Run, the scholarship fund at Mountwest Community and Technical College and the First Stage Theater Group.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
